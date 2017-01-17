U.S. tax authority: GOP plan would hit Canada less than other countries

An American tax authority who helped champion a reform now being considered by the U.S. Congress says Canada would not be among the countries hardest hit by the introduction of so-called border adjustments.

Alan Auerbach is among the leading proponents of the push to restructure corporate taxes so that companies stay home and declare taxes there, instead of shifting profits abroad.

The Berkeley economist has written papers over the years calling for destination-based taxation — that’s to say, if a product gets sold to Americans, the corporate taxes should be paid in the U.S.

That policy is now the favoured approach of Republicans as they prepare a once-in-a-generation tax reform in the U.S. Congress, though the idea crosses partisan lines — Auerbach laid it out six years ago in a paper for the left-leaning Center for American Progress.

He began that paper by identifying a problem: corporate tax revenues had collapsed in the U.S. as a share of federal revenues, plunging from 15 per cent of overall revenues to barely one-third that over the preceding decade.

The shift occurred as U.S. companies avoided high corporate taxes at home and declared profits abroad. As the U.S. looks to reverse that trend, the good news for Canada, Auerbach says, is that it’s not among the top destinations likely to feel the sting.

“The biggest effects should be on countries that currently benefit from the shifting of U.S. profits, such as Ireland,” he said in an email. “Under the new system, multinationals will no longer gain (and actually lose) from shifting profits away from the U.S. …

“Even though Canada is not likely to be among the most a