US poll hacking: Russia says MI6 ex-spy ‘runaway crook’

The UK ex-spy said to be behind accusations of Russian hacking in favour of Donald Trump in the US is “some runaway crook from the MI6”, Russia’s foreign minister says.

Sergei Lavrov said Russia did not have to prove it was not behind the hacking.

Ex-UK spy Christopher Steele is said to have prepared memos published last week alleging Mr Trump’s election team colluded with Russia which also had salacious videos of his private life.

Mr Trump says the claims are “fake”.

Mr Steele, who has worked fo