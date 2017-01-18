3 injured in 6-vehicle crash in Kitchener, Ont.; SIU investigating

KITCHENER, Ont. — The province's police watchdog is investigating following a multi-vehicle collision in Kitchener, Ont., that sent three people to hospital.

Waterloo Regional police say the crash happened Wednesday morning after an officer tried to stop a vehicle.

They say the vehicle then got into a collision involving five other vehicles.

The Special Investigations Unit says a pedestrian was struck and suffered serious injuries, while two occupants of a vehicle were also injured.

All three were taken to hospital.

Police say officers and canine a unit are searching for the driver of one of the vehicles and two schools in the area have been placed in hold and secure.

(570News)

The Canadian Press