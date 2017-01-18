Angry anglos file complaints against Trudeau for French only answers in Quebec

Three formal complaints have been filed against Prime Minister Justin Trudeau with the Commissioner of Official Languages for refusing to speak English to a Quebec anglophone Tuesday in Sherbrooke.

“Yes, we have received complaints,” said commission spokesperson Nelson Kalil. “We’ll be taking a look.

“We would be investigating the PCO’s (Privy Council Office) involvement and whether or not there was an obligation to provide services (in French and English).”

It is not known who registered the complaints as the law allows people to lodge them confidentially.

Ironically, Justin Trudeau’s late father, Pierre Trudeau, is considered the father of official bilingualism in Canada and now his son is facing questions about a possible violation of the Official Languages Act that stipulates Canadians have the right to communicate with and receive services from federal institutions in either official language.

That was not the case Tuesday evening at a town hall held at Sherbrooke’s manège militaire, where Trudeau — holding a town hall style meeting as part of his national listening tour — refused to answer half a dozen questions in English, including one about t