National Newswatch
National Opinion Centre

Conservative leadership debate a head-shaking, tedious evening: Hébert

By — Jan 18 2017

chantal

For a measure of how bad Tuesday’s French-language Conservative leadership debate actually was, consider that Kevin O’Leary — the reality-show personality who has just joined the long list of contenders to succeed Stephen Harper — probably scored in absentia.

If O’Leary had produced an infomercial designed to make the Conservatives crave a more energetic contest, it would have looked like the Quebec City debate.

It was not just that the event showcased a majority of candidates whose French borders on unintelligible. Most federal leadership campaigns have featured some contenders who were not fluently bilingual. Think of Ken Dryden in the 2006 Liberal leadership race or Paul Dewar at the time of Jack Layton’s succession.

The views, opinions and analyses expressed in the articles on National Newswatch are those of the contributor(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views or opinions of the publishers.
Click here to view the original article
Click here for more political news headlines