Conservative leadership debate a head-shaking, tedious evening: Hébert

For a measure of how bad Tuesday’s French-language Conservative leadership debate actually was, consider that Kevin O’Leary — the reality-show personality who has just joined the long list of contenders to succeed Stephen Harper — probably scored in absentia.

If O’Leary had produced an infomercial designed to make the Conservatives crave a more energetic contest, it would have looked like the Quebec City debate.

It was not just that the event showcased a majority of candidates whose French borders on unintelligible. Most federal leadership campaigns have featured some contenders who were not fluently bilingual. Think of Ken Dryden in the 2006 Liberal leadership race or Paul Dewar at the time of Jack Layton’s succession.