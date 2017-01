Fact check: Kevin O’Leary is very, very wrong about defense spending and deficits

Kevin O’Leary, the newest addition to an already crowded Conservative Party leadership race, wants everyone to know he is not Donald Trump.

While the businessman-turned-reality star says he wants to work closely with the president-elect on a host of things, he says Trump’s wall-building style isn’t his bag — “I’m the son of an immigrant from Ireland and Lebanon. There’s no walls in my world.”

The one thing the two share, however, is a particular looseness with numbers.