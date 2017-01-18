For the old Tories, a final call to arms

Remember the old Progressive Conservatives? In this era of raw populism, the name sounds quaint. But of course it was progressive Tories who spearheaded the party from the days of John A. Macdonald right up until Stephen Harper, right up until hard-edged conservatives devoured them like cupcakes. Old Tories went underground. They cowered under Mr. Harper’s command. There’s been no fight in them.

But there are exceptions. There is fight in Tom McMillan. About 350,000 words worth of fight. The environment minister in Brian Mulroney’s government has published a mammoth memoir, an insider’s account that claims that an open-minded Tory Party was turned into an Americanized party of prejudice following the conservatives’ merger of 2003.

If traditional Tories don’t take the party leadership back now, it’s all over but the cryin’. That’s what the Prince Edward Islander, an architect of the Canada-U.S. acid-rain accord, contends in Not My Party: The Rise and Fall of Canadian Tories from Robert Stanfield to Stephen Harper. How can there be a future for a party, he writes, that leaves behind the well educated, the young, the urban, the non-religious? The remaining support ceiling is too low. Only against terribly weak Liberal leaders can it compete.

“Let’s call a spade a spade here,” Mr. McMillan says in his call to arms. “The Reform/Canadian alliance part