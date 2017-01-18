Kelly Ellard tries again for parole from life sentence for killing B.C. teen

ABBOTSFORD, B.C. — Convicted British Columbia killer Kelly Ellard is expected to ask for parole again today, less than a year after a parole board said she was too entitled to be released.

At Ellard's first parole hearing last May, she took responsibility for the death of 14-year-old Reena Virk after repeatedly denying that she was involved since the 1997 killing.

While board members said Ellard had made progress serving a life sentence for second-degree murder, they said she also came across as "very entitled" in presenting her case for release.

She admitted during the last hearing that she was responsible for Virk's death, but said she was a child herself at just 15 years old.

Ellard, whose hearing is being held at the Fraser Valley Institution in Abbotsford, B.C., was convicted after three trials and has spent about 15 years in prison.

Her case came up again last October after a media report said she was eight-months pregnant following a conjugal visit from her boyfriend.

The Canadian Press