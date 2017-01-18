Kent Hehr and Wildrose leader Brian Jean faceoff on Trudeau’s recent oilsands comments

Even before a question gets out of a newshound’s mouth Kent Hehr smiles and says: “I think I know what’s coming.”

The man admits he’s heard the probing questions at the doors the last few nights in this city.

Calgary MP Hehr, Trudeau’s main man in these parts, explains.

“I have had to do a little bit of discussion with constituents about our government’s commitment,” says Hehr.

“They ask: What is your government thinking of Alberta? What’s your commitment to us both in the short and the long term?”

The storm began last week with the prime minister in the Ontario city of Peterborough and a questioner, no fan of the Kinder Morgan pipeline expansion to the west coast, pressing Trudeau for his position on climate change.

We all know the answer.

“We can’t shut down the oilsands tomorrow. We need to phase them out. We need to manage our transition off of our fossil fuels.”