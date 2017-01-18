More stops in Quebec today as PM Trudeau continues national tour

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s grassroots tour will remain in Quebec today, with stops in Sherbrooke and Granby.

Trudeau, however, will begin his day by holding a private meeting with Lac Megantic Mayor Jean-Guy Cloutier. The Quebec town was rocked by a huge train explosion in July 2013 that killed 47 people.

The prime minister will later visit a Tim Hortons at Bishop’s University in Sherbrooke and meet with the media there before heading to a restaurant in Granby to chat with members of the public

Trudeau touched on a variety of issues Tuesday during his visits to Fredericton, N.B., and Sherbrooke.

In Fredericton, he said his government inherited a “high degree of mistrust” from the previous Conservative government that has left Canadians skeptical about consultations on pipelines and environmental protection.

Trudeau said that’s why his government has “turned around and enhanced the process for pipeline approvals to make sure there’s more public input.