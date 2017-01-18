New endorsement for Kenney as conflict flares among PC party rank and file

Tory leadership candidate Jason Kenney gained another MLA endorsement Tuesday, even as conflict continued to flare within Progressive Conservative ranks.

Calgary-Lougheed MLA Dave Rodney said in an interview he is backing Kenney, who is running for PC leader on a platform of merging the party with the Wildrose in order to take on the NDP government.

Rodney, the current longest-serving PC MLA, said he believes the Tories and Wildrose can come together and that conservative unity — as was seen in the PC party under premiers such as Ralph Klein and Peter Lougheed — is what his constituents want.

“The message has become very, very clear. The vast majority of them are really excited about getting back together,” said Rodney, the PC caucus house leader.

Kenney now has the support of half of the eight-member PC caucus, as Rodney joins fellow Calgary MLAs Mike Ellis, Prab Gill and Richard Gotfried in endorsing the former MP. PC interim leader Ric McIver has not ruled out making an end