Obama administration gives $500m to UN climate change fund

The US government has given half a billion dollars to the UN’s Green Climate Fund, just three days before Donald Trump takes office.

Barack Obama’s outgoing administration announced the contribution of $500m (£406m; €468m) on Tuesday, bringing the total funds to date to $1bn.

Mr Obama pledged in 2014 to give $3bn to help tackle the effects of climate change in the poorest countries.

Mr Trump has previously called global warming a hoax.

The president-elect has also threatened to pull the US out of the Paris accord – a global agreement on curbi