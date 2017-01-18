Q&A: Rapper Tip (T.I.) Harris’s newfound political voice

TORONTO — Rapper Tip (T.I.) Harris's recent foray into politically charged commentary might surprise those best familiar with his rousing hip hop party anthems recorded when he was still known as T.I.

But the Atlanta-born performer, who changed his stage name from T.I. to Tip in the fall of 2015, insists his social statements didn't come out of nowhere.

Chart hits like "Whatever You Like" and "Bring Em Out," as well as VH1 reality show "T.I. and Tiny: The Family Hustle," made him one of hip hop's biggest celebrities. But he says there's more to his work.

"My music has always been inspired by things that go on around me," the rapper says during a phone interview.

"On every album ... there's been at least one song that you can identify with as a socially-conscious or message record."

Yet he certainly amped up his political statements with the release of his latest album "Us or Else: Letter to the System," an unforgiving look at racism, police brutality and other injustices plaguing his country.

He's also taken aim at Donald Trump's tactics with an open letter published by Rolling Stone last week and a series of Instagram videos which called out fellow black Americans like Steve Harvey and Kanye West for participating in photo ops with the incoming president.

Amid a Canadian tour that arrives in Edmonton on Thursday and Calgary on Friday, Tip spoke with The Canadian Press about his stronger political voice. The rapper will hit up venues in Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and parts of Eastern Canada throughout the rest of January.

CP: Fans might be surprised that you've emerged as a vocal opponent of Trump's politics when some others in the hip-hop community have shied away from the subject. What are you thinking ahead of the inauguration?

Tip: I don't want to be premature with my skepticism. There are some remarks that are being made and stances taken that do concern me. I don't think it has much to do with the presidency, it's just more (Trump's) style, demeanour and his temperament. The things he finds appropriate to say in regards to his opinions of other people. Those things are a bit disheartening. As far as what to expect from his presidency, I don't want to be presumptuous, but actually see what happens.

CP: But you took your opinions on Trump directly to your Instagram account earlier this week, saying that he was trying to gain favour by meeting with black celebrities. In your post you said "Be aware. Be alert. Or be bamboozled." Why did you turn to Instagram to address other black celebrities?

Tip: I see what's going on and I'm just speaking as I see it necessary. I'm not speaking to them. Those are grown men. They're going to do what they want. I'm more so concerned by the people who follow behind, the people who they influence. I think it's important to make people aware that there are strategic tactics that are formulated by the powers that be to try and manipulate the mind of the public. As long as people are aware of that and understand that, those tactics don't have as much success.

I'm not even against people sitting down and talking, figuring out what to be done to further the advancement of relations — a firsthand opportunity — that's fine. But all of the coming out (after the meeting) and taking pictures, I think ... it's trying to give people too much faith in what's not enough work. It's trying to give people an opinion of "Oh, he's not that bad, he's OK," without him doing anything ... or denouncing any of the racially-charged statements that were made during the campaign.

Those disrespectful, hurtful things that were said during the campaign should be addressed before we can move past into anything positive.

CP: Do you find other people in the hip-hop community are talking about politics more? Do you get the sense others are feeling the need to put pen to paper and turn their thoughts into songs?

Tip: Nah, man. My inner circle, perhaps, but not people in general. You know, for the most part people ... are listening to things that are the furthest away of anything political. Like "Bad and Boujee" (by Georgia rapper Migos) or "Black Beatles" (the chart-topping track by Mississippi duo Rae Sremmurd). Ya know what I'm saying? I think it's a natural response for the human brain to want to avoid painful circumstance. If there's an option for the body to go towards pain or away from it, I think it's quite natural the body will go away from it. You have to force yourself to go towards pain. That's going to be a much narrower path travelled.

— This interview has been edited and condensed.

David Friend, The Canadian Press