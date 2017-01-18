Real estate developers topped B.C. Liberals donor list in the past year

Eight of the 10 top donors to the B.C. Liberal party in 2016, and so far in 2017, are involved in the province’s property development and construction industries.

Combined, the eight donors contributed nearly $1.5 million of the $12.5 million collected by the Liberals during the period, an analysis by Postmedia News of the donor list released by the Liberals last week shows.

Some of the real estate development and construction sector donations came in six-figure instalments.

Property developers claimed some spots in the top 10 list between 2011-2015 — along with natural resource companies such as Teck, Encana and West Fraser. But the contribution of the developers appears to be trending up, shows the analysis.