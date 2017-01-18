The Alberta PCs are burning. That’s fine by Jason Kenney.

Two months from now, Jason Kenney will win control of the Alberta Progressive Conservatives, a party that nobody can really claim they control at present—except perhaps this insurgent leadership candidate and would-be party dissolver.

One of his supporters on Monday night e-mailed me a short video file (a gif, for you hip kids out there) of a burning dumpster, by way of describing the evening’s display of a once-dominant Alberta party coming apart in public, seam by fragile seam. Which, of course, makes things easier for a former federal minister who wants to merge this weakened party with the opposition Wildrose to create one larger, NDP-busting force.