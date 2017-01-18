The Conservative Party leadership debate that didn’t matter

First, let’s address the very English elephant in the room. Much like the first effort in Moncton just over a month ago, the second French debate in the Conservative leadership race was hamstrung by sheer numbers and too few tongues properly acclimatized to Canada’s French fact. The end result was akin to watching a terrifically awkward version of The Dating Game, in which each of the 13 candidates were courting a crowd of mostly white, mostly old people. Many spoke warbly French, or read off cue cards. One in particular, Deepak Obhrai, was straight up incomprehensible.