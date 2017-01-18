The Senate has no business meddling with the federal budget

Whether we know it or not, a constitutional crisis is upon us. Though much predicted, it was always supposed to be somewhere in the offing, a vaguely unsettling prospect but not one that would ever be realized. Well now it is here — whether we know it or not, whether we choose to acknowledge it or not.

The cause of the crisis is the Senate, and its increasing pretensions of superiority over the House of Commons: the demonstrated readiness of a few dozen appointed senators to overrule the elected representatives of the people. Or rather, the Senate is the locus for the crisis. The cause of the crisis is the ill-considered “reform” of the upper house under the present government.

The potential for crisis has been there since Confederation, given the Senate’s immense formal powers, on paper almost eq