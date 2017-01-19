Canadian embassy the hottest ticket in town for inauguration

The Canadian embassy in Washington is promising that its bash for Donald Trump will be bigger than ever – a signal that Ottawa wants to reach out and impress the incoming U.S. president when some of the cornerstones of the Canada-U.S. relationship are under threat.

The embassy’s invite-only inauguration “tail-gate” party and VIP brunch is going ahead as planned Friday, and officials insist it could be even larger than similar events held for previous incoming U.S. presidents, including Barack Obama in 2009.

As many as 1,800 people are expected at the embassy, which has hosted inauguration parties every four years dating back to 1993 – for Bill Clinton – leveraging its strategic location on the Pennsylvania Ave., parade route, between the Capitol and the White House.