Canadian police hit by major computer network outage

The failure of a critical core computer network device prevented Mounties and other police agencies including the Toronto Police Service from accessing a critical computer program they need to do their jobs called the Canadian Police Information Centre (CPIC) database.

According to sources, the outage started around midnight ET, and lasted roughly 12 hours. It also affected mobile computer workstations in RCMP police cruisers and two other crucial internal RCMP databases.

CBC News agreed not to report on this major computer network failure until it was over, so the public would not be aware that front line police were at a disadvantage.

“Shared Services Canada responded to the failure of a critical core network device that is impacting many RCMP systems,” wrote France Bertrand, director of the RCMP’s IT operations branch, in the first of two force-wide emails sent this morning.