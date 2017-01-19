CNN/ORC Poll shows last-minute love for Obamacare

Americans views of Obamacare tilt narrowly positive, according to a new CNN/ORC poll, marking the first time more have favored than opposed the law since its passage in 2010. The shift comes at the same time more than 8-in-10 say the law is likely to be repealed and replaced by incoming president Donald Trump.

Overall, 49% say they favor the 2010 health care law, more formally known as the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act, while 47% oppose it. Though a mostly mixed review overall, that’s a sharp improvement compared with previous polling on the law.

More have opposed than favored the law in every CNN/ORC poll on this question from March 2010 until now. The shift in the law’s favor stems largely from Democrats and independents, while views among Republicans haven’t moved much.

The complete CNN/ORC poll results

Still, few feel the ACA has done much to help them personally. Just 22% say they or their families are better off since the law’s provisions have gone into effect, and more, 30%