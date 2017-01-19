Conservative MP Lisa Raitt says O’Leary, Leitch will stop party from defeating Liberals

Milton MP and Conservative leadership contender Lisa Raitt says her opponents in the race, MP Kellie Leitch and entrepreneur Kevin O’Leary, will prevent the party from defeating the Liberals in the next federal election if they win.

“I worry that Kellie and Kevin both have said things in the past that will alienate the people we need to give us a majority,” said Raitt in an interview.

Raitt said Leitch’s proposed screening of immigrants for “Canadian values” is nothing more than a pretext to boost her image as a law and order politician.

The mother of two teenage boys says: “I don’t know what we need to do to make our immigration system better.” But improving Canada’s security by filling out a questionnaire at the border “is not going to address security concerns,” she said.