Kevin O’Leary is ‘self-interested,’ says former co-star Arlene Dickinson

Canadian investor Arlene Dickinson applauds her reality television co-star Kevin O’Leary for having the nerve to enter politics, but says that’s hardly enough to qualify him to be Canada’s next prime minister.

In a sharply worded interview with CTV News Channel, Dickinson accused O’Leary of being too self-absorbed to hold the country’s highest political office.

“Somebody who is as self-interested and opportunistic as Kevin is not someone I was to have run the country,” Dickinson said Thursday evening.