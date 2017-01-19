‘Mad Max’ Bernier has been upstaged by Kevin O’Leary, a self-styled Darth Vader

Here’s how the world has changed in the past half-year: Maxime Bernier, “Mad Max” to his admirers and detractors both, was supposed to be the renegade.

Bernier, the gregarious, marathon-running former industry minister and foreign minister (until a brouhaha involving lost briefing papers and a former girlfriend with biker ties sidelined his cabinet career in 2008) had to have thought long and hard before setting out his policy positions.

A Conservative from Quebec, urging that Canada’s protectionist system of dairy supply management be scrapped? Unqualified support for oil pipelines? An end to subsidies for corporations? Privatization of Canada Post? The CRTC, banished from telecom regulation? Ottawa removed from health-care funding? The corporate tax rate, slashed to 10 per cent?