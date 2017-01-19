Military officer’s suspension casts clouds over federal shipbuilding effort

Workers watch as the main girder of a new 300-tonne gantry crane is lifted into place at Seaspan Vancouver Shipyards in North Vancouver, B.C., on Wednesday April 2, 2014. The federal government has topped up a West Coast shipbuilding contract by more than $65 million for a coast guard science vessel that needs a propulsion system and scientific equipment.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

The suspension of the military’s second-highest-ranking officer has cast a pall over the federal government’s multibillion-dollar plan to build new warships, which the Liberals had hoped was finally back on course after listing for years.

Government and military officials remained tight-lipped Wednesday over why Vice-Admiral Mark Norman was abruptly stripped of his responsibilities last week by his boss, Gen. Jonathan Vance, the chief of the defence staff.

Media reports say the RCMP are investigating allegations that sensitive documents dealing with the $35-billion national shipbuilding strategy were leaked.

Norman was deeply involved in the strategy during the three years he served as commander of the Royal Canadian Navy before becoming the vice chief of defence staff this past summer.

That included charting a new course for the largest part of the shipbuilding strategy, replacing the navy’s destroyers and frigates, which had been buffeted with numerous delays and cost overruns.

To save time and money, Norman led an intense soul-searching exercise that saw the navy scrap plans to design new warships from scratch, and instead modify an existing foreign design to fit Canada’s needs.

The government officially launched a competition to choose that foreign design in October, with the winner to be selected this coming summer and construction to begin in Halifax in the early 2020s.

But now the already cut-throat defence industry