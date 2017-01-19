Monica Lewinsky Saga in the Works as ‘American Crime Story’ Season

Ryan Murphy has optioned Jeffrey Toobin’s book ‘A Vast Conspiracy: The Real Sex Scandal That Nearly Brought Down a President.’

With seasons two and three of FX anthology American Crime Story already in the works, showrunner Ryan Murphy is eyeing the franchise’s future beyond that.

Murphy has set his sights on exploring the Monica Lewinsky scandal for a subsequent season of the franchise, The Hollywood Reporter has learned. To that end, Murphy and American Crime Story producers Fox 21 Television Studios and FX Productions have optioned author Jeffrey Toobin’s 2000 best-seller A Vast Conspiracy: The Real Sex Scandal That Nearly Brought Down a President as source material. Toobin’s book The Run of His Life: The People v. O.J. Simpson served as the inspiration for the Emmy-winning first season of the ant