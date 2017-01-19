Neil Young among artists, activists urging Trudeau government to reform electoral system

A collection of activists, political players and artists — including musician Neil Young — is calling on Justin Trudeau’s Liberal government to keep its promise to implement a new federal electoral system in time for the 2019 election.

“We congratulate the newly appointed minister, the Hon. Karina Gould, and urge her to move to implement the key recommendation of the parliamentary committee and move to a system of proportional representation for the next federal election,” reads a statement signed by former chief electoral officer Jean-Pierre Kingsley, environmentalist David Suzuki, musicians Neil Young and Sarah Harmer, and artist Robert Bateman, among others.

The statement was issued by the Every Voter Co