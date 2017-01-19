OPP say man charged after human remains found in Parry Sound, Ont., has died

PARRY SOUND, Ont. — Provincial police say a man arrested following the discovery of human remains on a snowmobile trail north of Parry Sound, Ont., has died.

The remains were found on a trail off Nobel road on Sunday night.

Police announced Wednesday that, in co-operation with Peel regional police, a man had been arrested and charged.

OPP said in a release Thursday that the 34-year-old Mississauga, Ont., man had died, but gave no other details.

They say the investigation is ongoing and are asking anyone with information regarding the case to contact police.

The Canadian Press