Quebec hikes minimum wage to $11.25 as of May 1

Quebec is boosting the province's minimum wage to $11.25 from $10.75, effective May 1.

The 50-cent increase is the biggest since 2010, Labour Minister Dominique Vien said Thursday.

She said the minimum wage will rise to $12.45 by 2020 and that the government hopes it will be equivalent at that point to 50 per cent of the average salary.

Ontario's minimum wage currently stands at $11.40 and British Columbia's at $10.85, while Alberta's $12.20 is set to rise to $15 in October 2018.

The Canadian Press