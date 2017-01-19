Quebec woman arrested in the Bahamas for allegedly having sex with a minor

MONTREAL — The mother of a Quebec woman jailed in the Bahamas for allegedly having sex with a teenage boy says her daughter dearly misses her three young children.

Karine Gagne, 23, is accused of sexually assaulting a 15-year-old American boy earlier this month.

Chantale Auclair says her daughter, whose children are 3, 4 and 5, was on a cruise ship when she met a young male who supposedly told her he was 18.

Auclair tells The Canadian Press the two had a sexual encounter before the boy's mother filed a complaint with police.

Auclair travelled to the Bahamas where she spoke with her daughter this week.

She says several questions remain unanswered, including how a teenager found himself in an area of the ship normally reserved for adults.

Friends and relatives are trying to raise money to offset Gagne's legal costs, a possible bail amount and a plane ticket home.

"She's finding it hard, but she's keeping up her morale," Auclair said Thursday.

She said Gagne misses her three daughters, who are just 3, 4 and 5, and fears they don't understand why she hasn't returned home.

Gagne remains detained pending her next court appearance on Feb. 3.

The Canadian Press