Trudeau’s language flap puts access to English-language health services in Quebec under microscope

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s decision to answer a question about access to mental health services in French at a town hall event in Sherbrooke, Que., pushed a thorny, longstanding concern of anglophone Quebecers back into the spotlight.

Judy Ross, the woman who asked the question, wanted to know what was being done to ensure anglophones can get the services they require in their own language. She didn’t get the reply she was hoping for.

“I didn’t want it to be about the language issue, I wanted to draw attention to mental health services,” said Ross, one of the founders of Mental Health Estrie, after seeing the flurry of coverage surrounding Trudeau’s French-only response to her question.

A report last fall by the regional health authority in the Eastern Townships, the CIUSSS de l’Estrie – CHUS, found anglophone residents face barriers to service, including doctors who only sp