‘A president like no other’: Donald Trump fires off ‘confrontational, angry, populist’ inaugural address

It was classic Donald Trump — a hard-hitting campaign-style inauguration speech by the new president of the United States that used “America first” populist rhetoric, attacked Washington insiders and decried the state of the country.

“He is a president like no other, and his inaugural address is without parallel in recent memory,” said Michael Cornfield, associate professor of political management at George Washington University in D.C.

“It was confrontational, angry, populist, plain-spoken, and there were moments of inspiration for those who feel put upon by Washington.”

The president, who uncharacteristically stuck to the teleprompter during the 16-minute address, aimed his remarks directly at his millions of supporters. He had little to say to his opponents, who continue to question his legitimacy, point to the fact he lost the popular vote and plan to continue to protest his presidency over the coming days.

“Fair enough, [his supporters] got him elected, but I don’t think he did much to reach out to those who opposed him or did