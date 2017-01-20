Convulsing America elephant will test Justin Trudeau’s agility

Jaime Watt

It’s perhaps ironic that it is an iconic quote by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s father that sums up the situation that confronts him today.

Pierre Trudeau once remarked that living next to the United States was “in some ways like sleeping with an elephant. No matter how friendly or even-tempered is the beast … one is affected by every twitch and grunt.”

Trudeau’s relationship with former President Barack Obama was often compared by the media to Brian Mulroney’s infamously close relationship with Ronald Reagan; his relationship with Hillary Clinton, once cast as the inevitable successor to Obama, was no less warm.

Together, this promised a golden era of Liberal and Democratic rule in North America that would include increased environmental regulation, a focus on growing the social safety net, and, increasingly, aligned foreign policies that would emphasiz