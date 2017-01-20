Donald Trump, the strongman who incarnates a nation’s will

As they left the swearing-in stand through a door back into the Capitol building, two presidents — first Donald Trump, then Barack Obama — paused in turn to shake the hand of a small man in a wheelchair. It took me a second to recognize Bob Dole, 93 years old, 20 years retired from the Senate he so dearly loved, as powerful a symbol of continuity in American politics as any that lives.

Trump slowed down for barely a second. Obama stayed behind for longer, gave Dole’s wife, Elizabeth, a peck on the cheek, clapped the old man on the shoulder reassuringly. There is no need to read too much into the different reactions: Obama has some spare time now, and Trump will be busier. In the years ahead there will be all sorts of events for us to read into.

Dole’s been a Trump man all along, because Dole’s a Republican and Trump was his party’s nominee, but it was striking how many figures in the Washington establishment showed up for the ceremonies of this bizarre day. We’ve heard so much