Justin Trudeau well positioned to deal with Donald Trump

Brian Mulroney likes to remind aspirant prime ministers they would have one job as important as leading Canada successfully: Building a strong personal relationship with the President of the United States, and nurturing it carefully, throughout your time in office.

Sadly, is not a view that many Canadian prime ministers have shared, often to their cost. Diefenbaker, Pearson, Chrétien were disasters. Most recently, Stephen Harper’s adolescent insulting of Barack Obama cost him and Canada dearly.

Justin Trudeau has been handed a White House management test that might have stumped even a seasoned Canada/U.S. pro like the most successful Conservative prime minister of the past century. However, Mulroney is not easily defeated by even such a formidable challenge as th