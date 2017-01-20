Manitoba Appeal Court eyes new guidelines to speed up child-welfare hearings

WINNIPEG — Waiting times of 10 months or more for child-welfare court hearings are unreasonable and violate the Charter of Rights, the Manitoba Court of Appeal said Friday in upholding a lower court ruling.

But the three-justice appeal panel intends to take some time to determine how long a delay would be acceptable — and indicated the result is likely to be guidelines that vary depending on a case's circumstances.

Friday's hearing concerned a couple whose child was seized at birth in December 2015, due in part to concerns over the parents' mental health. They cannot be identified under provincial law.

The parents wanted to regain custody and hired separate lawyers. Hearings were occasionally pushed back and the case was finally set for Jan. 30 of this year.

"A 10- or 13-month delay is totally unacceptable in my opinion," Justice William Burnett said.

Kris Janovcik, the lawyer for the director of Child and Family Services, told court the couple could have filed motions for hearings that would have sped things up, but they did not.

He also pointed to planned improvements recently announced by the chief justice of the Court of Queen's Bench aimed at ensuring parents can obtain hearings within three months. The plans include new scheduling practices and having more judges on child protection cases.

"No further or other remedy is now necessary," Janovcik said.

Counsel for the Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs told court that long delays are especially hurtful to indigenous families, whose children make up more than 80 per cent of kids in government care.

"The placement of an overwhelmingly majority of indigenous children in non-indigenous homes means those children are not being raised within the culture, traditions and language of their families and communities," read a factum submitted by Sherri Walsh, the assembly's lawyer.

"The result of this ongoing cultural erosion is assimilation."

The father's lawyer pointed to Supreme Court of Canada rulings that said wait times of a few weeks should be acceptable. But lawyers for all sides agreed that, in some cases, parents may need more than that to discuss plans with their lawyers, undergo addictions treatment and generally prepare for a hearing.

"There needs to be some flexibility," Burnett said.

Steve Lambert, The Canadian Press