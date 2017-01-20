Mauril Bélanger’s widow shakes up Liberal nomination battle in Ottawa-Vanier

The widow of Mauril Bélanger is throwing her support behind one of the former Liberal MP’s most trusted aides, giving a jolt to the ongoing nomination battle in the traditional stronghold of Ottawa-Vanier.

In an interview, Catherine Bélanger announced she is endorsing local businesswoman and community activist Mona Fortier to uphold the legacy of her husband, who died last year after a 10-month battle with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS).

“She has the same values that Mauril and I shared,” Ms. Bélanger said in an interview.