Province should be incubator for health-care innovation: Nova Scotia premier

HALIFAX — The Nova Scotia government says if federal officials have innovative ideas about how to better deliver health care, they should test them first in the Maritime province.

Premier Stephen McNeil made the unusual pitch today, after federal Health Minister Jane Philpott held a series of closed-door meetings in Halifax with provincial officials and Nova Scotia Health Minister Leo Glavine.

Philpott did not appear at any public events and she declined a request for an interview.

But McNeil confirms she was in Nova Scotia to talk about the province's decision last month to join New Brunswick and Newfoundland and Labrador in signing bilateral health-care funding agreements with Ottawa.

Earlier this week, Saskatchewan and all three territories also signed their own deals with Ottawa, further fragmenting what was once a united front at the provincial level opposed to a new funding formula.

McNeil says health-care innovations devised by the federal government should be subject to experimentation in Nova Scotia because the province is already dealing with a rapidly aging population — a problem that will increasingly affect the rest of Canada in the years ahead.

