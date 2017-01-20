The Latest: Peace Ball an alternative inauguration party

WASHINGTON — The Latest on President-elect Donald Trump (all times EST):

12:20 a.m.

Some 3,000 people crowded into the Smithsonian's National Museum of African American History and Culture for an energetic and enthusiastic evening of alternative inauguration programming.

Among the high-wattage guests at the black-tie Peace Ball, organized by progressive activist Andy Shallal, were actor Danny Glover and actress Fran Drescher. Performing were pop star Solange Knowles and jazz singer Esperanza Spalding.

Most in the room were deeply unhappy with the results of the presidential election, though the event was termed a nonpartisan one. Glover said, "We can't just sit and lick our wounds" and added: "Our work is cut out for us. We have to make some hard choices."

One guest, Lucinda Ziesing of Camden, Maine, expressed her own alarm over the state of the nation in a particularly colorful way: She wore a gown made of red plastic strips, all emblazoned with the word "danger" in capital letters.

___

10:40 p.m.

Karen Pence, the wife of Vice-President-elect Mike Pence, says she hasn't yet decided which issues she will work on as the nation's second lady, but says art therapy remains "near and dear to me."

Pence worked as an art teacher, and as Indiana's first lady she advocated for art therapy to help children being treated in hospitals.

She tells reporters at the Indiana Inaugural Ball that she may also work with incoming first lady Melania Trump on issues, taking a cue from Michelle Obama and Jill Biden's work with military families.

She says it hasn't really "hit any of us" that her husband will soon be vice-president , but it will become real once he takes the oath Friday.

___

10:05 p.m.

Incoming Vice-President Mike Pence is thanking his Indiana supporters at the state's inaugural ball, promising he will "bring Indiana's example and Hoosier common sense" to Washington.

The former Indiana governor is addressing his home state's inaugural ball on the eve of his swearing-in Friday as vice-president . Pence says he and his family are grateful for his four years as governor, calling the inauguration a "bittersweet moment for us."

The dinner featured members of the state's congressional delegation and former Vice-President Dan Quayle, a former Indiana senator. Quayle led the toast of the Trump-Pence ticket and the Pences danced to the Temptations' "My Girl."

___

9:55 p.m.

Protesters and supporters of President-elect Donald Trump clashed outside a pro-Trump event in Washington the night before his inauguration.

Hundreds of protesters gathered outside the National Press Club, which was hosting the "DeploraBall" — a play on a campaign remark by Hillary Clinton, who once referred to many of Trump's supporters as a "basket of deplorables."

Protesters booed any time presumed ball-goers in suits, tuxedos or dresses came in or out of the event.

One man waving a pro-Trump flag had debris thrown at him and was chased to the nearby Warner Theater, where Fox News Channel personalities Sean Hannity and Geraldo Rivera happened to be outside waiting to go into another event. Hannity engaged hecklers by raising his fist; Rivera laughed and smiled before entering the theatre .

___

9:50 p.m.

President-elect Donald Trump is already thinking about his re-election on the eve of his inauguration.

Trump is touting the previously Democratic counties he was able to flip in November's election.

But he tells his campaign donors, "The next time we're going to win the old-fashioned way" because of how he and his cabinet will have performed.

Trump was speaking at a black-tie, candlelit dinner at Washington's historic Union Station.

Trump is continuing to brag about his cabinet picks — "the likes of which," he says, "have never been appointed."

He says, "There's not a pick that I don't love."

And he jokes that he won't mind if it ends up raining Friday, "because people will realize it's my real hair."

___

8:30 p.m.

Senior Trump adviser Kellyanne Conway says she has another reason to celebrate Inauguration Day: It's also her 50th birthday.

She'll spend part of the day watching Donald Trump be sworn into office as the 45th president of the United States.

Conway was Trump's third and final campaign manager. Her White House title will be counsellor to the president.

She says she's decided to take the White House office that belonged to Valerie Jarrett, who was President Barack Obama's senior adviser for the past eight years. She says she thinks it's "great karma."

Conway spoke to reporters as guests arrived at Washington's Union Station for a pre-inaugural dinner that Trump is attending.

___

7:35 p.m.

Incoming White House counsellor Kellyanne Conway says President-elect Donald Trump will present himself as a "man of action who wants to unify the country" in Friday's inaugural address.

Conway tells reporters before the Indiana Inaugural Ball that Trump's address to the nation will be an "elegant, beautiful, powerful and brief speech." She will only say it will be a short speech, adding that Trump is "a man of action, not words, and you'll hear that tomorrow."

Conway says Trump's prepared remarks have been influenced by past inaugural addresses delivered by Presidents Abraham Lincoln and John F. Kennedy.

Conway is a longtime adviser to Vice-President-elect Mike Pence, the former governor of Indiana.

___

6:20 p.m.

President-elect Donald Trump says he was elected to the White House because people wanted "real change." And he says he's confident he'll be able to unite the country behind him.

Trump addressed supporters on the eve of his inauguration at the end of a concert on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial.

Trump attended along with members of his family.

Trump tells the crowd, "There's never been a movement like this. It's something very special."

He adds, "I had something to do with it but you had much more to do with it."

Trump also says he'll unify the country and is pledging to make it better for everyone.

He says rain or shine, the feeling at his inauguration Friday is "going to be beautiful."

___

5:10 p.m.

The Supreme Court says President-elect Donald Trump and Chief Justice John Roberts met briefly to discuss arrangements for Friday's swearing-in.

Supreme Court spokeswoman Kathy Arberg says the meeting took place Thursday at Blair House in Washington.

Arberg says Roberts had invited Trump and Vice-President-elect Mike Pence to pay a visit to the court before the inauguration, but a time could not be arranged because of the court's schedule and previous commitments. President Barack Obama and Vice-President Joe Biden stopped by the court before they took office in 2009.

Trump pointedly criticized Roberts during the campaign for his votes to preserve Obama's health care overhaul.

___

5:05 p.m.

The National Institutes of Health says its director, Dr. Francis Collins, has been asked by the Trump administration to stay on the job at least temporarily.

Incoming White House press secretary Sean Spicer said earlier Thursday that about 50 top Obama administration officials were being asked to stay on for the sake of continuity. It wasn't clear how many would be staying permanently or only until a replacement could be named.

Collins, a pioneer in the field of genetics, has directed the NIH since 2009, after successfully leading the nation's effort to map the human genome. He is popular among both Democratic and Republican lawmakers, and several have urged that he remain in the job.

___

4:20 p.m.

President-elect Donald Trump and his family are making an appearance at the "Make America Great Again Welcome Concert" on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial.

Thousands of people have gathered on the mall in Washington for the event, many donning Trump's signature red "Make America Great Again" campaign hats.

Trump is expected to deliver remarks at the event.

Also expected to make appearances are country singer Toby Keith, actor Jon Voight and the band 3 Doors Down, among others.

____

3:55 p.m.

President-elect Donald Trump's decision not to appoint any Latinos to his Cabinet is drawing fierce criticism from Hispanics.

Trump announced Thursday that former Georgia Gov. Sonny Perdue would be his choice to lead the Agriculture Department, ending hopes that the last open spot would go to a Latino.

The lack of Latino appointments means no Hispanic will serve in a president's Cabinet for the first time in nearly three decades.

Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, a Nevada Democrat and the nation's first Latina senator, says Trump's lack of Latino appointments is "beyond disappointing."

But New Mexico Gov. Susana Martinez, a Republican and the nation's only Latina governor, says Trump has the right to select "the best and the brightest."

Latinos are now the nation's largest minority group.

___

3:40 p.m.

President-elect Donald Trump is laying a wreath at Arlington National Cemetery as he continues his countdown to inauguration.

Trump was joined in the ceremony by Vice-President-elect Mike Pence.

The pair silently placed a wreath in front of the Tomb of the Unknowns — a monument dedicated to service members whose remains were never identified.

After placing the wreath, the two men put their hands on their hearts as solemn music played.

Trump's family, including his wife, Melania, and adult children and grandchildren were also present.

Fields of white gravestones rolled into the distance under the warm winter sun.

___

2:40 p.m.

President-elect Donald Trump is planning to visit the CIA on Saturday, the day after he is sworn in as president.

Two individuals briefed on Trump's plans told The Associated Press about the visit. They were not authorized to discuss details haven't been made public and spoke on condition of anonymity.

Trump has sharply criticized the intelligence community over its assertions about Russian hacking and over leaks about his briefings that have occured since he was elected.

Asked Thursday about whether Trump plans to visit the CIA, incoming press secretary Sean Spicer said it's "not just the CIA, but several departments he's going to visit and make sure that he tells them how much he appreciates their service to our country."

--By Vivian Salama and Josh Lederman

___

2:05 p.m.

President-elect Donald Trump says he and House Speaker Paul Ryan are getting along wonderfully, even though Ryan sometimes wants him to hold his tongue.

Trump said at a luncheon Thursday in Washington he's "starting to really, really love Paul." He says, "I just want to let the world know: We're doing very well together."

But the pair sometimes have different ideas about what to say to the media.

Trump says Ryan called him several days ago to suggest they not talk publicly about taxes.

Trump says he agreed, but that an interview he'd given several days previously about taxes was published after they talked.

Journalists were escorted from the room while Trump was talking and were not allowed to hear the rest of his remarks.

___

1:35 p.m.

President-elect Donald Trump appears to have announced that billionaire New York Jets owner Woody Johnson will become the next ambassador to Britain.

Trump was speaking at a luncheon in Washington when he introduced a guest as "sitting next to the ambassador Woody Johnson, going to Saint James."

Trump said, "Congratulations, Woody."

The appointment has not been formally announced, but Johnson is considered a favourite for the job. The billionaire businessman and philanthropist from the Johnson & Johnson family has known Trump for years.

Johnson originally backed Trump rival Jeb Bush in the GOP primary.

The Associated Press