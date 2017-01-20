National Newswatch
National Opinion Centre

The U.S. descends into brutality as the real-life Archie Bunker is sworn in as president

By — Jan 20 2017

neil-macdonald

Taken as a photo, a moment in time, what’s about to happen on the steps of the U.S. Capitol is concussive; a palimpsest from a rougher, crueler era that was merely painted over, rather than transformed, by the progressive advances that so many people assumed would continue, inevitably, with every passing year.

But it’s not a moment. The investiture of President Donald Trump is a natural development the nation has been building toward for half a century.

A friend assigns its origin to the ’70s sitcom All in the Family, which, she says, made it all right — even funny — to say out loud the things that people had been shamed into murmuring quietly, in private. You know, shamed by political correctness.

Actually, Archie Bunker’s open bigotry was as a liberal fantasy, orchestrated by producer Norman Lear, the

The views, opinions and analyses expressed in the articles on National Newswatch are those of the contributor(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views or opinions of the publishers.
Click here to view the original article
Click here for more political news headlines