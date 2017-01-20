Trudeau holds call with premiers to reassure them over Canada-U.S. relationship

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau spoke with his provincial and territorial counterparts today in an effort to reassure them about Canada’s economic and security relationship with the United States.

Trudeau spoke about a number of issues, “in particular,” said a statement from the Prime Minister’s Office, “the importance of the Canada-U.S. relationship” and the “opportunities presented by the new administration.”

According to sources, the debate over how the federal government was going to fund health care in Canada was not discussed.

What was discussed, however, was the progress the Trudeau government was making at the national level to engage with the incoming Donald Trump administration on issues such as softwood lumber and the future of the North American Free Trade Agreement.