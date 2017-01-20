Trump: An unapologetic nationalist, trade populist becomes 45th U.S. president

WASHINGTON — Supporters amid a sea of red baseball caps emblazoned with Donald Trump's campaign slogan cheered lustily Friday as their most unconventional champion assumed America's highest political office with a message of unapologetic nationalism.

Trump's inaugural address was an echo of his stump speeches, littered with messages about the ravages of globalization, forgotten workers and ineffectual political elites too taken by international interests to tackle the challenges facing the middle class.

He insisted he would govern for all Americans regardless of race and also sought good relations with other countries, although the speech also carried a hard-edged and specific vow to fight Islamic terrorism.

"We will seek friendship and goodwill with the nations of the world, but we do so with the understanding that it is the right of all nations to put their own interests first," Trump said.

"From this day forward, a new vision will govern our land. From this day forward, it's going to be only America first."

He continued: "Every decision on trade, on taxes, on immigration, on foreign affairs will be made to benefit American workers and American families."

"We must protect our borders from the ravages of other countries making our products, stealing our companies and destroying our jobs."

Just blocks away, in the minutes prior to his swearing-in, police deployed pepper spray in a chaotic confrontation as protesters registered their rage against the new commander-in-chief.

Spirited demonstrations unfolded peacefully at various security checkpoints near the Capitol as police helped ticket-holders get through to the inaugural ceremony. Signs read, "Resist Trump Climate Justice Now," ''Let Freedom Ring," ''Free Palestine." People also held signs outside the Mall thanking the outgoing president, Barack Obama.

But at one point, police gave chase to a group of about 100 protesters who smashed the windows of downtown businesses as they denounced capitalism and Trump.

Police in riot gear used pepper spray from large canisters and eventually cordoned off the protesters, who shouted, "Hands up, don't shoot," as a helicopter hovered overhead.

On the Mall, buried deep in a maze of security fences and checkpoints, it was a decidedly different scene.

Chants of "U.S.A.!" echoed throughout. One person shouted, "New day, baby!" Occasional shouting matches broke out - after all, Washington's own residents voted overwhelmingly against Trump.

At one point, when Hillary Clinton's visage appeared on the giant screen, there were scattered boos and chants of, "Lock Her Up!" Countered others: "That's so rude," and, "At least she came."

The crowd was far gentler on the outgoing president: Obama received polite applause as he arrived at the Capitol, and his wife Michelle received an enthusiastic ovation surpassed only by the cheers for Trump himself.

Yet the divisions in the country were evident at the ceremony too. As the top Senate Democrat, Chuck Schumer, read a letter from a soldier killed in the Civil War to make a point about national unity, people drowned him out with cheers of "U.S.A.!" When he spoke about the equality of races, one woman jeered about being lectured.

Trump took the oath of office in the same spot where his predecessors have delivered speeches engraved in American rhetorical history. As for his, advisers say he wrote it himself.

He has indicated he intends a tough renegotiation of the North American Free Trade Agreement. But some supporters say since Canada wrestles with similar challenges, like lost manufacturing jobs, they expect the two countries to be able to work together.

"We're like family," said Esther Dunlavy of Kentucky, wearing a red "Make America Great Again" cap over a white rain poncho.

She said she used to be a truck driver and often visited Canada, and hopes Trump's policies leave trade flows intact.

What she wants from Trump is more coal jobs in her state, and a border wall to limit illegal immigration: "I want control."

— With files from The Associated Press

Alexander Panetta, The Canadian Press