Trump team says it won’t support border adjustment tax

The incoming Trump administration is ruling out an across-the-board border tax as it prepares a sweeping new trade agenda that includes renegotiating the North American free-trade agreement with Canada and Mexico.

Speaking on the eve of president-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration, Steven Mnuchin, treasury secretary nominee, outlined the new administration’s priorities on economic matters during a day-long confirmation hearing before the U.S. Senate finance committee.