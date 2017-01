Canadian officials put positive spin on Trump’s protectionist rhetoric

It was an inauguration celebration designed to show off Canada’s charms: an outdoor Beavertails stand, a poutine bar and endless bottles of Molson Canadian beer, all before noon.

The point was to remind the United States that although we may have different culinary delicacies, Canada is one of its best allies – so come on in, and enjoy a cheese curd doused in gravy, or two. With 1,800 expected guests, the Canadian inauguration party is always one of the best-attended in Washington.