Canadians headed to Women’s March turned away at U.S. border

One Montrealer says he was asked, ‘Are you anti- or pro-Trump?’ The plan was simple. Montrealer Sasha Dyck and some friends would drive to Washington to join the Women’s March. But when the six Canadians and two French nationals reached the border at Saint-Bernard-de-Lacolle in Quebec, they ran into trouble.