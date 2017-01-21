Ex-Dragons’ Den star Arlene Dickinson addresses political aspirations

“They’re wrong, I’m not running.”

Entrepreneur and former Dragons’ Den star Arlene Dickinson has denied a report that a run at federal Liberal politics might be in her future.

“Nothing could be further from the truth. I’m on the record as being non-partisan. I’ve been supportive of certain policies from both former PM (Stephen) Harper as well as Prime Minister (Justin) Trudeau,” Dickinson wrote late Friday in a post on Facebook.

As reported earlier in the evening on torontosun.com, a source said Dickinson had been approached about running for a federal Liberal seat in her home base of Alberta.

The Sun story followed a biting column Dickinson penned for CBC.ca on Thursday about her former Dragons’ Den colleague Kevin O’Leary announcing his candidacy for leadership of the federal Conservative Party.