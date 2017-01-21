National Newswatch

Ex-Dragons’ Den star Arlene Dickinson addresses political aspirations

By — Jan 21 2017

image (2)

“They’re wrong, I’m not running.”

Entrepreneur and former Dragons’ Den star Arlene Dickinson has denied a report that a run at federal Liberal politics might be in her future.

“Nothing could be further from the truth. I’m on the record as being non-partisan. I’ve been supportive of certain policies from both former PM (Stephen) Harper as well as Prime Minister (Justin) Trudeau,” Dickinson wrote late Friday in a post on Facebook.

As reported earlier in the evening on torontosun.com, a source said Dickinson had been approached about running for a federal Liberal seat in her home base of Alberta.

The Sun story followed a biting column Dickinson penned for CBC.ca on Thursday about her former Dragons’ Den colleague Kevin O’Leary announcing his candidacy for leadership of the federal Conservative Party.

Click here to view the original article
Click here for more political news headlines