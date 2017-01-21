For O’Leary, PM race tougher than leadership

First things first: Don’t say Kevin O’Leary can’t win the Tory leadership race he entered this week.

I don’t mean because, as O’Leary boasted in December, “Nothing is more motivating to me than being told I can’t do something.” That braggadocio is uttered as often by egotistical losers as it by determined winners.

I mean because a lot of “experts,” me included, predicted Donald Trump would never win the Republican presidential nomination, but he did.

Because the Conservative Party of Canada (CPC) leadership vote process in May is closer to something of a one-member, one-vote approach, it is ideally suited for a candidate with plenty of personality and a strong media presence.

Even O’Leary’s lack of a traditional campaign organization is not a fatal handicap. Trump, too, had a much smaller campaign staff than traditional candidates seeking a U.S. party nomination. Yet his ability to use the media to spread his message made a staff of hundreds unnecessary.

O’Leary has the benefit of the same sort of reality TV recognition, so the fact he has entered the race comparatively late (the cut off for membership sales is March 28) may not be the obstacle it would be for a traditional politician who was similarly late to the dance.

The current provincial Tory leadership race in Alberta will conclude in a delegated convention in March. Each of the province’s 87 r