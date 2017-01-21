Free snowmobiling in northern New England, Canada this month

EAGLE LAKE, Maine — Maine is using a pair of weekends in January to open up snowmobiling opportunities with its neighbours, including New Brunswick.

Maine and New Brunswick Free Trail Weekend began on Friday and continues Saturday and Sunday. Snowmobilers from the state are able to obtain a free three-day trail permit to ride in the province.

New Brunswick riders will also be allowed to operate in Maine without a current Maine registration on those dates if they are legally registered in New Brunswick.

Tri-State Snowmobile Weekend is scheduled for Jan. 27-29. That weekend will allow legally registered Maine snowmobiles to be operated in New Hampshire and Vermont without being registered in those states. The offer is also reciprocal with those states.

Maine has more than 22,500 kilometres of trails for snowmobiles.

The Associated Press