Gold standard for political donations worldwide? Quebec, not B.C.

B.C.’s political donation rules met international criticism this week, and democracy watchers confirm Quebec is now the “gold standard” when it comes to campaign finance controls.

Provincial party fundraising practices were thrust on the world stage this week when a New York Times article branded B.C. the “wild west” of political finance, underscoring a lack of caps and controls on donations compared to other provinces.

“You’re not just lagging. B.C. is amongst the worst provinces,” said Christopher Cotton, political economist at Queen’s University in Kingston, Ont.