Haley Brown named Liberal candidate in Calgary Midnapore byelection

The Liberal Party of Canada has announced Haley Brown as their candidate in the upcoming Calgary Midnapore byelection.

The seat has been vacant since September, when longtime Conservative MP Jason Kenney stepped down to run for leadership of Alberta’s Progressive Conservatives.

Brown’s nomination was acclaimed by local registered Liberals Saturday afternoon at a candidate selection meeting.

“I believe in the last decade very much Calgary and Calgary Midnapore has been neglected,” Brown said. “I believe I can bring my hard work ethic and commitment to community and bring that to the table and make sure that Calgary Midnapore has a proper voice with the government at the table.”