How we will forget – In the Trump era, we risk not the apocalypse, but the collapse of cultural memory

“Believe me,” Donald Trump used to say on the campaign trail so often it competed for airtime with his slogans.

He did not say “trust me.”

In the end, the distinction between these two might be what ultimately led to him standing on the steps of the U.S. Capitol building in Washington, D.C. Friday, reciting the oath of office and being sworn in as the 45th President of the United States. Voters believed him. They didn’t have to, and didn’t want to, trust him.

On Sunday, Richard Edelman, president and CEO of the multinational public relations firm, posted his introduction to his company’s annual “trust barometer.” He titled it “an implosion of trust,” and the results of the survey that accompanies it show why.

The views, opinions and analyses expressed in the articles on National Newswatch are those of the contributor(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views or opinions of the publishers.